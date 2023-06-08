The countdown for Adipurush has officially begun. By now, readers would be aware that the film is a retelling of the epic saga of Ramayana and has recreated the famous battle between Ram and Raavana in the film with ample of special effects. We now hear that the Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan starrer has received U certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Furthermore, the film’s runtime is expected to be 2 hours 59 mins (in total of 179 mins).

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush receives ‘U’ certificate

As for the film Adipurush, the makers have time and again asserted that the film is not merely for entertainment but it is a beautiful retelling of the epic saga of Ramayana to inform the younger generations about a very important aspect of Indian mythology. The aim of this Om Raut’s directorial is to bring out the rich story highlighting the crux of Indian heritage, the roots of love, loyalty, and devotion, that will leave people inspired.

Adipurush features Prabhas in the role of Raghav, Kriti Sanon in the role of his wife Janaki, whereas Saif Ali Khan plays Lankeshwar, Devdatta Nage will be seen as Bajrang, and Sunny Singh as Laxmana. Speaking about playing the role of Sita aka Janaki, Kriti Sanon had earlier expressed her happiness and excitement saying, “With My very very precious film, Adipurush, and my most special character, Janaki, a character that very rare actors get to do in their whole career and I was able to do in just 9 years because of your prayers, blessings and love that I am here with you today. So thank you for all the love.”

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

