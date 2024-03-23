Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the pinnacle of his career as he shoots for what promises to be the biggest song sequence in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 as his entry song. The film's creators, Bhushan Kumar and director Anees Bazmee, are leaving no stone unturned to make the sequel even more iconic than its predecessor. With a massive set erected in Film City and choreography by the renowned Ganesh Acharya, the stage is set for an extravagant and unforgettable musical spectacle.

Kartik Aaryan’s entry scene in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 features 1000 dancers; exciting deets inside

A source close to the project recently divulged details. “It is one of Bollywood’s biggest song shoots till date. 1000 dancers joined in yesterday and this is Rooh Baba's entry scene in the film. Kartik has been working on this for the past two weeks. His prep is flawless. The scale and extravagance of the set promise a visual feast for audiences. Ganesh and Kartik have tried something unexpected and never seen before. The shoot started this week and will continue into next week.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set for a grand Diwali 2024 release. Besides Kartik, the third instalment of the horror-comedy will also star Triptii Dimri and OG Manjulika Vidya Balan. Speaking of the shoot, the cast and the crew recently started shooting for the film along with director Anees Bazmee.

