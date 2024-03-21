Trust Kartik Aaryan to surprise us with his script selection. After coming on board Kabir Khan’s humane drama, Chandu Champion, which is gearing up for release on June 14, Kartik Aaryan has taken up another acting-heavy assignment. According to our highly placed sources, Kartik Aaryan is in talks with Vishal Bhardwaj for a gritty thriller.

Kartik Aaryan in talks with Vishal Bhardwaj for a gritty thriller; will release in 2025

“Kartik Aaryan is balancing his line-up. He did back-to-back commercial films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Shehzada and followed it up with an intense love story like Satyaprem Ki Katha. He is now looking to take things a notch higher by getting into conversations with National Award-Winning director, Vishal Bhardwaj. It’s a gritty thriller and the duo are jamming well on the subject,” a source told Bollywood Hungama anonymously.

The source further informed that contrary to the general conversation, this one will be released in the cinema halls in 2025. “While the last few Vishal Bhardwaj films have been released on digital platforms, his next with Kartik Aaryan will be released on the big screen. It will be his first theatrical release after Pathaaka,” the source told us further.

The film will be produced by Kartik Aaryan and Vishal Bhardwaj together and is expected to go on floors in 2nd half of 2024. It will be Kartik’s next to go on floors after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

