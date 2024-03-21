The Noida Police, on March 17, reportedly arrested digital influencer and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav over his involvement in illegal supply of snake venom. While he initially denied these allegations, he later recorded a confession, accepting the crime during the questioning session which also led to his judicial custody. On March 20, while a hearing was held to seek bail for Yadav, it reportedly got postponed due to lawyers’ strike.

Elvish Yadav – Snake Venom Case: Hearing gets postponed over lawyer’s strike

As per certain media reports, Elvish Yadav was expected to be presented at the court on Wednesday after he confessed to supplying snake venom at a rave party recently for his bail plea. However, despite several attempts made by his lawyer Gaurav Bhatia, the hearing was postponed due to the bar association strike.

It is being said that the digital influencer’s lawyer was keen on seeking bail for Yadav, who is reportedly in a 14-day judicial custody. Bhatia even is expected to have gone to the extent of attempting to convince the bar association for a special permission to proceed with the case but reportedly ended up having a heated argument. These reports also suggest that Gaurav was apparently assaulted by lawyers who were a part of the bar association strike, further declining any cooperation in the Elvish case. This led to the hearing being postponed but a new rescheduled date for hearing the bail plea is yet to be revealed.

Snake venom, apart from being a drug whose supply is illegal, also goes against the Wildlife Protection Act. Elvish is also expected to have been charged with the same, and two of his other associates, namely, Vinay and Ishwar have also reportedly been arrested in connection to the case.

