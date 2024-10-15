comscore
Last Updated 17.10.2024 | 9:56 PM IST

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari return to Kashmir for Alpha's action sequences after rain delay: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari return to Kashmir for Alpha’s action sequences after rain delay: Report

The action-packed schedule will feature scenes filmed in Pahalgam, Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Srinagar.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The much-anticipated spy thriller Alpha is back on track as Alia Bhatt and Sharvari head to Kashmir to complete their shoot, which was delayed due to extreme weather conditions. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film’s third schedule was previously interrupted by heavy rains in September, cutting short their 10-day shooting stint to just three days.

Alpha Cast Returns to Kashmir After Weather Woes

In September, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari began filming in the picturesque locales of Pahalgam for Alpha, but their plans were quickly halted. A report by Mid-Day quoted a source saying, "The director had cancelled the schedule due to the terrible weather. After that, Shiv and producer Aditya Chopra considered different possible cities where they could film the portions. However, they soon realised that the valley’s picturesque locations were perfect for the sequences in question and slotted the Kashmir leg again for mid-October."

New Filming Schedule and Locations For Alpha

According to the report, Sharvari flew to Kashmir yesterday, with Bhatt expected to join the crew soon. Over the next few days, the duo will shoot an action sequence and a song amidst the stunning landscapes of Kashmir. The insider added, “The action set-piece involves an elaborate chase. Besides Pahalgam, they will shoot in Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Srinagar.” These locations provide the perfect backdrop for the film's thrilling action scenes, with Kashmir’s dramatic terrain playing a key role in the story.

Alpha is set to be a significant addition to Bollywood’s spy universe, featuring not only Alia Bhatt and Sharvari but also veteran actors Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film further integrates with the larger spyverse, which includes Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan, expanding the genre in Bollywood.

Also Read: Sharvari gives a peek into her “Fit pookie era” amid Alpha shoot, flaunts washboard abs

More Pages: Alpha Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

