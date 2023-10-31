Kartik Aaryan, who was seen endorsing the Disney+ Hotstar channel, landed in trouble when a morphed video of him went viral.

If you happen to stumble upon an unverified video of Kartik Aaryan supporting Congress candidate Kamal Nath in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, well stop and watch again. In a bizarre turn of events, Kartik Aaryan found himself endorsing a politician, which he did not even know about. A video of the Satyaprem Ki Katha star found its way online wherein he was seen endorsing a Congress election campaign for the state of Madhya Pradesh. The video obviously left his team and fans perplexed. While sources close to the actor asserted that it is a morphed video, Kartik took to social media to share the original video wherein he is seen endorsing an OTT streaming platform.

Soon after the video gained momentum, sources close to the actor were quick to point out the clear use of editing and revealed about the existing ad campaign being morphed and wrongfully used by people for fulfilling their own purpose. The source shared, “There is a morphed version of a Kartik Aaryan ad floating on social media that the actor had done for a streaming platform. The video is misleading and mischievous and is being used to claim political affiliations on behalf of the actor. Kartik has no such affiliations with any political group whatsoever.” The source also added about how the video has been morphed and edited slyly, so as to make it look so, whereas the video was shot and released as a promo for a leading OTT Platform.

Not ending at that, Kartik Aaryn too took to the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, and reposted the original advertisement wherein he featured as the brand ambassador for Disney+ Hotstar.

This is the REAL AD @DisneyPlusHS

Rest all is Fake ???????? pic.twitter.com/jWPTnbgpIK — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) October 30, 2023



For the unversed, Kartik featured in a promo video made for a leading OTT Platform around the free availability of the ICC Men's World Cup on mobile phones on the platform, which had released about a month ago. Later, on October 30, the same video surfaced on social media but with a dubbed audio, and morphed video wherein it looked like Kartik is endorsing the political party for the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh. The video was shared by an unverified handle of a Congress party man.

