Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) has acquired the North American and U.K. rights to the Indian action movie Kill which is slated for theatrical release in 2024. Speaking of the film, Kill is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta for Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga Kapoor & Achin Jain for Sikhya Entertainment. Starring newcomer Lakshya alongside Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala, the full-fledged action flick made its world premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival as a Midnight Madness selection.

This groundbreaking deal marks the first time wherein an Indian production has partnered with a Hollywood studio on a theatrical release in North America and the U.K. for a mainstream Hindi language film. In the film, star-crossed lovers Tulika (Maniktala) and Amrit (Lakshya) find their clandestine relationship jeopardized after Tulika’s family whisks her aboard the Rajdhani Express bound for New Delhi for an arranged marriage. But commandos, Amrit and his friend are far from willing to let fate dictate their story. They embark on a “rescue” mission that becomes a gory adventure. Blurring the lines between duty and emotion as every twist of the track could mean life or death, Kill is expected to paint a portrait of how far a man can go in love to rewrite his destiny.

“American audiences have become more open than ever to bold filmmaking from all corners of the world. We were astounded by Kill and dazzled by the artistry of director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat,” said Lauren Bixby, senior vice president, Acquisitions and Co-Productions. “We’re confident that Kill will find an audience ready to delight in this film's exuberant mayhem.”

WME Independent, which is handling global sales, brokered the deal on behalf of the filmmakers alongside Christopher Davis and Kaycee Holcomb for Lionsgate.

