With the birthday of Shah Rukh Khan just around the corner, fans cannot keep calm and have been requesting the makers of the superstar’s upcoming film to give them an update about the celebrations. And it seems they have decided to indeed treat their fans with the first glimpse or rather the teaser of the actor’s next. The actor is gearing up for the release of Dunki next month and on the day of his birthday, the makers have decided to unveil its first teaser.

In fact, just earlier we reported that the makers have already received their certification for the teasers earlier on October 30. One of the recent reports have confirmed that makers are planning to digitally release the teaser. Confirming the same, a source was quoted in a Pinkvilla report saying, “The teaser will hit the digital world on November 2, 2023. That’s not all. Shah Rukh Khan will be hosting a birthday event for his fans in Mumbai, and will see the teaser with all his fans on his special day.”

Not too long ago, Bollywood Hungama had exclusively reported that the teaser of Dunki will be attached with the Salman Khan starrer action drama Tiger 3 wherein we had also mentioned that the teaser may be launched digitally prior to this release. "The audience can consume it on the small screen first before witnessing the magic unfold on the big screen. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan fans will now get 2 and not 1 reason to watch Tiger 3. Their favorite King Khan makes a dashing cameo in Tiger 3 they are ready to buy a ticket. But now, with the Dunki teaser, they have another reason to celebrate," a source had told Bollywood Hungama.

Dunki marks the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan with Rajkumar Hirani and also features Taapsee Pannu as its leading lady. The film is slated for release on December 22, 2023 in cinemas worldwide.

