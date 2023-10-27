Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for filmmaker Kabir Khan’s ambitious project Chandu Champion, which is a sports biopic. The actor was currently in Pune for the shoot of the same film. He took the opportunity to visit the famous and revered Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh temple.

Kartik Aaryan visits Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh temple in Pune; see photos

Kartik’s pictures from the temple are shared on social media by a leading paparazzi. The photos show the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor wearing a pink shirt along with a yellow religious gamchha. One can also see a coconut and fruit in his hand, which he would have offered to the temple. Kartik’s hair is cut short, which is a requirement for his character in Chandu Champion.

Kartik Aaryan has been often seen visiting temples. In fact, as a tradition, he has been going to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai for Bappa’s darshan on the day his films release and also Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar was recently asked whether he will work with Kartik in the future. He said, “Kartik and I nearly made a film. For various reasons, it couldn’t happen. But never say never. I am sure the future holds something very strong for both Kartik and I. We don’t know about Dostana. But that film (which I’ll do with Kartik Aaryan) will hopefully be defining for both of us.”

