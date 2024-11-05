comscore
Last Updated 05.11.2024 | 9:31 PM IST

Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » BREAKING: Veer-Zaara to re-release in more than 600 screens overseas on November 7; to be the BIGGEST Bollywood re-release ever; Shah Rukh Khan-starrer to release in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman for the FIRST time

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

BREAKING: Veer-Zaara to re-release in more than 600 screens overseas on November 7; to be the BIGGEST Bollywood re-release ever; Shah Rukh Khan-starrer to release in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman for the FIRST time

By Fenil Seta -

Last week, Bollywood Hungama was one of the first ones to break the news that Veer-Zaara (2004), starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, will be re-released in overseas territories on November 7. Moreover, the song ‘Yeh Hum Aa Gaye Hai Kahaan’ has been added to the print. The song was deleted during its original release and hence, it’s the first time it can be enjoyed in all its glory on the big screen. Bollywood Hungama now brings additional, exciting details on this re-release, which will happen just 5 days before its 20th anniversary.

Bollywood Hungama has learned that Veer-Zaara will be released for the first time in the countries of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman. The producers, Yash Raj Films (YRF), have even released a poster celebrating this feat.

And that’s not all. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “YRF has gone all out with Veer-Zaara’s re-release. It’ll be released in more than 600 screens in foreign territories. This probably makes it the biggest re-release ever for a Bollywood film Overseas.”

Apart from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman, Veer-Zaara will be released in the USA, Canada, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, France, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa etc.

Interestingly, the re-release of Veer-Zaara has led to excitement among the fans of this film. The bookings for the film in Germany a few days back and the response has been encouraging. Hence, it won’t be a surprise if Veer-Zaara manages to draw house-full crowds across the world this weekend.

November 2024, it seems, will turn out to be a significant month for Shah Rukh Khan. On November 2, he celebrated his 59th birthday. This would be followed by Veer-Zaara’s re-release overseas and then his other memorable film, Karan Arjun (1995), will also re-release worldwide, that is, in India and foreign territories, on November 22.

Directed by Yash Chopra, Veer-Zaara is the story of a Squadron Leader in the Indian Air Force who falls in love with a young Pakistani girl when she visits India. Things take a turn when he goes to Pakistan to meet her and gets arrested on wrong charges. He spends 22 years in jail until he’s helped by a fiery Pakistani lawyer. The epic love story also starred Rani Mukerji, Divya Dutta, Kirron Kher and Manoj Bajpayee along with extended cameos by Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s 59th birthday celebration: SRK jokingly scolds a fan who says “Padhne mein neend aati hai”: “Aur Instagram dekh ke jaag jaata hai?”

