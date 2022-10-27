Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan took the internet by storm as Disney+ Hotstar confirmed that Freddy will arrive directly on the OTT platform. The details of its release date were, however, kept under wraps. Not anymore though! Hours after the announcement, Pinkvilla published a report giving a major update about the release date of the film.

Kartik Aaryan-Alaya F starrer Freddy to release in December this year: Report

If the report is something to go by, then Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F starrer Freddy will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from December 2, 2022. Quoting a source close to the development, the publication stated, “Freddy will be released on December 2, 2022. After much discussion, the team feels that this will be an apt date to introduce the film to the world. An official release date announcement will be made soon.” However, it is worth mentioning that neither the makers nor the actor have reacted to the report yet.

Coming to Freddy’s OTT release, Gaurav Banerjee, Head- Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said, “It is now time to welcome the hottest new Bollywood superstar, Kartik Aaryan to Disney+ Hotstar!! Post Kartik’s last blockbuster, Freddy, his next release is a thriller, which comes directly on Disney+ Hotstar.”

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan added, “I feel fortunate to be a part of Freddy, the story of the film is something that I haven’t explored before. It has allowed me to experiment with my craft and explore new territory. I'm looking forward to the movie releasing on Disney+ Hotstar soon and hoping the audience will love this new avatar.”

Coming to Kartik’s work front, apart from Freddy, he has a bunch of projects in his kitty, including Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada, Sameer Vidwans’ next, and director Kabir Khan’s next. He will also join the Aashiqui franchise as he will be seen playing the lead in the third instalment.

