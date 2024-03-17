Clean Slate Filmz, under the leadership of Karnesh Ssharma and Anushka Sharma, has spearheaded innovative storytelling since its establishment in 2013. Through their collaborations with Netflix India, they carved a niche for themselves, delivering content like Bulbbul, Qala, and Mai: A Mother's Rage. Their latest venture, Kohrra, continued this trend of excellence, captivating audiences with its gripping narrative. Anushka departed as a part of the production house with Karnesh leading the studio. However, the recent end of their partnership with Netflix marks a significant shift in their journey.

Karnesh Ssharma’s Clean Slate Filmz and Netflix India end partnership; Anushka Sharma’s Chakda Xpress & Vijay Varma – Triptii Dimri’s Afghaani Snow in limbo: Report

As per a report in Peeping Moon, while the exact reasons remain unclear, speculations of creative differences and budgetary concerns hint at the end of the partnership. The report states that the end of their partnership has left their completed movies, including Anushka Sharma's Chakda Xpress, a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami and Vijay Varma and Triptii Dimri's Afghaani Snow, in a state of uncertainty regarding the release. While production is finished, the fate of these projects hangs in the balance. Reports suggest that Clean Slate Filmz plans to repurchase the films from Netflix to explore alternative platforms for distribution.

Netflix India recently announced an array of Indian content line-ups. However, the omission of Chakda Xpress and Afghaani Snow sparked concerns, exacerbated by a broken link to the placeholder card for the Anushka Sharma film and halted post-production for Afghaani Snow.

Similar incidents occurred previously with Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas and Abbas Mustan's Penthouse, where Netflix withdrew support post-production. While the former found a release on Zee5, Penthouse remains in limbo.

