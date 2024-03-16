Madgaon Express, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, is getting hotter day by day. The film is generating buzz for its comedy quotient as it brings together actors like Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary along with Kunal Kemmu making his directorial debut. Now adding further to anticipation, we hear that the film will also have cameos from members of the popular comedy franchise Fukrey.

Madgaon Express madness to get double entertaining with Fukrey cast cameo, reveal sources

The fun trip of the friends trio to Goa, which turns out to be a nightmare for them as they get caught in quirky precarious situations, the movie has piqued the masses' interest as they are eager to know what the makers have in store for them. In a recent exciting development, a source has revealed the big details regarding some interesting special appearances in the film. According to this source close to the production, "The makers of Excel Entertainment are planning something big for the audiences. It is being speculated that to make the film a complete entertainment bonanza, the film might have an entertaining and interesting cameo of the lead cast of the Fukrey franchise."

Continuing the same, the source added, "Since both the film Madgaon Express and Fukrey belong to the IPs of Excel Entertainment, the makers might have a cross-over in Madgaon Express, that is sure to create laughter euphoria, and madness in the cinemas"

Joining the cast will also be Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles along with Divyenndu Sharma, Pratik Gandhi, and Avinash Tiwary. The film promises to be a multiverse of madness as it takes audiences on a joyous ride filled with a mix of humor, crazy adventures, and pure entertainment.

Madgaon Express promise a nostalgic journey into childhood dreams and is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024.

