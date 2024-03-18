M.M Keeravani is a recipient of the Oscar Award and Golden Globe award for '<em>Naatu Naatu'</em> song and many more acclaimed awards under his name.

The upcoming Anupam Kher directorial movie Tanvi The Great on-boards Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani. This collaboration promises to be an exciting one. With Anupam leading the show and Keeravani crafting the music, 'Tanvi The Great' is expected to create some beautiful melodies.

Anupam Kher ropes in Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani for Tanvi The Great

Talking about the same, MM Keeravani shares, "I am thrilled to be a part of Tanvi The Great. Collaborating with Anupam Kher is like being yourself all the time. Work was never this much fun before."

Anupam Kher added, "ALL DREAMS COME TRUE: Proud to announce that one of the finest music composers of our times #Oscar and #GoldenGlobe winner @mmkeeravaani sir is the music director of my directorial film #TanviTheGreat! I have been a fan of #Keeravani sir since I heard the song #TumMileDilKhile. Spending almost a year to create the music and songs for #TanviTheGreat has been a total BLISS and BLESSING! Thank you Sir for your brilliance and generosity! Jai Ho! @anupamkherstudio."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

M.M Keeravani is a recipient of the Oscar Award and Golden Globe award for 'Naatu Naatu' song and many more acclaimed awards under his name.

Tanvi The Great is produced under Anupam Kher Studio.

More Pages: Tanvi The Great Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.