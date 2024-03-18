comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Anupam Kher ropes in Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani for Tanvi The Great

M.M Keeravani is a recipient of the Oscar Award and Golden Globe award for '<em>Naatu Naatu'</em> song and many more acclaimed awards under his name.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The upcoming Anupam Kher directorial movie Tanvi The Great on-boards Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani. This collaboration promises to be an exciting one. With Anupam leading the show and Keeravani crafting the music, 'Tanvi The Great' is expected to create some beautiful melodies.

Talking about the same, MM Keeravani shares, "I am thrilled to be a part of Tanvi The Great. Collaborating with Anupam Kher is like being yourself all the time. Work was never this much fun before."

Anupam Kher added, "ALL DREAMS COME TRUE: Proud to announce that one of the finest music composers of our times #Oscar and #GoldenGlobe winner @mmkeeravaani sir is the music director of my directorial film #TanviTheGreat! I have been a fan of #Keeravani sir since I heard the song #TumMileDilKhile. Spending almost a year to create the music and songs for #TanviTheGreat has been a total BLISS and BLESSING! Thank you Sir for your brilliance and generosity! Jai Ho! @anupamkherstudio."

 

Tanvi The Great is produced under Anupam Kher Studio.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher announces his next directorial Tanvi The Great on his birthday, shoot starts on Maha Shivratri, see announcement

More Pages: Tanvi The Great Box Office Collection

