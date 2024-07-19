In 2022, Bollywood Hungama was the first one to report that superstar Salman Khan will launch the trailer of the Marathi film Dharmaveer. History is all set to repeat two years later. The trailer launch of the sequel, Dharmaveer 2, will be held tomorrow, Saturday, July 20 in a vast venue in South Mumbai. And the superstar once again will be the chief guest at this event.

BREAKING: Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon to come together for Dharmaveer 2’s trailer launch

Apart from Salman Khan, Hon. Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and Hon. Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis are also the chief guests. And that's not all. Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Boman Irani, Daisy Shah, Nushrat Bharuccha, Manish Paul, Sonal Chauhan, and Varun Sharma, will also be present at the event. In short, the trailer launch of Dharmaveer 2 will surely be one of the biggest events of the year.

Dharmaveer is based on the life of the late Anand Dighe, one of the most loved and respected leaders of Shiv Sena and Maharashtra. Incidentally, Eknath Shinde is the protégé of Anand Dighe. The former’s character had an important part in the first part. While Prasad Oak played Anand Dighe, Eknath Shinde’s role was played by Kshitish Date.

Pravin Tarde wrote and directed Dharmaveer and he also is associated with the sequel in the same capacity. Interestingly, he shares a close bond with Salman Khan. Pravin Tarde was a part of Salman’s 2021 Eid fare, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. Also, he directed and acted in Mulshi Pattern (2018), which was remade by Salman Khan in Hindi as Antim – The Final Truth.

Dharmaveer 2 is backed by Zee Studios and is all set to release on August 9. The first part was a huge hit and the sequel, too, is expected to work big time at the box office. That it's releasing in the election year is also expected to add to the film’s intrigue value.

Also Read: Bobby Deol and CM Eknath Shinde launch poster of Dharmaveer 2

