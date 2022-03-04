Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol were shooting at a similar location in Mumbai on Thursday and caught up with each other. The actresses talked about life, Covid-19 and kids.

Kareena Kapoor Khan informs Kajol that Karisma Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19

Kareena also disclosed that her sister Karisma Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19 recently. Kajol asked, "What's happening? How is your new baby?" Kareena, whose son Jeh turned one on February 21, replied, "Oh god, he's already a year.”

She added that they all had Covid. Kajol said she had tested positive earlier as well. This is when Kareena revealed that Karisma is Covid-positive. She said, "Lolo (Karisma’s nickname) just turned positive yesterday."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

Kareena and Kajol also chuckled about their husbands Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn, respectively, and talked about their married lives.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make a comeback along with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is a remake of Forrest Gump and is slated to release in August 2022.

Also Read: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol bump into each other; spotted discussing baby Jeh and Ajay Devgn’s smoking habit

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.