Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan will be seen sharing screen in the much-awaited film RRR. However, before the release of the film beverage brand Parle Agro has signed Ram Charan as the brand ambassador for the iconic Frooti brand. Alia Bhatt who was roped in earlier as the brand ambassador will be seen alongside Ram Charan in campaigns for the popular beverage brand.

Expressing his delight about the association, actor Ram Charan stated, “I am thrilled and delighted to be a part of the Parle Agro family and to be associated with India’s iconic and evergreen youth brand, Frooti. It’s been my all-time favourite mango drink and to be part of the vibrant and colourful world of Frooti for the ad was surreal. I can’t wait for everyone to watch the upcoming campaign and feel the same excitement as I do.”

Speaking on the occasion, Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director & CMO, Parle Agro said, “I’m excited about entering into an action-packed summer after a two-year hiatus. We kick start our season announcing Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt as the face for Frooti; both admirable personalities whose appeal and popularity is rooted deep in the hearts of the people.”

A year ago, Alai Bhatt had featured alongside Allu Arjun in an ad campaign for Frooti when the Pushpa star was also a brand ambassador of the product.

Meanwhile, Alia will be seen in a special appearance in SS Rajamouli's RRR which has Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. The actress plays the role of Sita in the film which also has Ajay Devgn in a special appearance. The film is set to hit the theatres on March 25.

