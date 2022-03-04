South Korean superstar Park Seo Joon, who rose to global fame due to K-Dramas and starring in the Oscar-winning Korean film Parasite, shared how he felt after being cast in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel, The Marvels.

Park Seo Joon opens up about his first Marvel Cinematic Universe casting with The Marvels – “I actually couldn’t believe it”

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Park Seo Joon expressed his feelings and talked about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. "When I first heard that the Marvel Cinematic Universe wanted to speak with me, I couldn’t believe it. I actually couldn’t believe it,” the Itaewon Class actor said.

Though he remained tight-lipped over the plot details, he mentioned that he was a bit nervous at first and added, “I’m just trying to be careful with Marvel-related questions. I’m not someone who has a fear of challenges, but whether I am filming in South Korea or abroad, everything is a challenge for me. So, I did feel some nerves at first. But everyone was so helpful and welcoming that I was able to find my feet really quickly.”

On the work front, Park Seo Joon is best known for his starring roles in Korean dramas like Kill Me, Heal Me, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, Fight for My Way, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim and most recently Itaewon Class. He also appeared in films such as Midnight Runners (2017), The Divine Fury (2019) and made a cameo appearance in Oscar-winning dark comedy Parasite.

The actor recently recovered from Covid-19 and has now left for Hungary to shoot for his upcoming film, Dream. Park Seo Joon will be appearin in his MCU film The Marvels (2023) in an undisclosed role.

