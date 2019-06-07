Kareena Kapoor Khan confirms Karan Johar’s next Takht will go on floor in December 2019

Last year, filmmaker Karan Johar announced his ambitious project, Takht which will be his first venture as a director with period drama. The film boasts of an A-lister cast of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor. With an exciting cast, the mega-budget film is highly awaited films of 2020.

While there have been speculations that the film might get delayed after Kalank failure, Karan Johar rubbished those rumours as he kick-started the prep in May 2019. And now, Kareena Kapoor Khan has confirmed that they will begin shooting for the film in December 2019. She recently said that she is excited to reunite with Karan Johar, who is her best friend, since Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham which released in 2001.

Takht is set in the Mughal era and will showcase the story of two warring brothers Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh. It will be based on the war between Shah Jahan’s son Aurangzeb played by Vicky Kaushal and elder brother Dara Shikoh played by Ranveer Singh. Kareena Kapoor Khan will essay the role of Aurangzeb’s sister and the first lady of the Mughal Empire, Jahanara Begum. Anil Kapoor will be reportedly starring as Shah Jahan. Takht will hit theatres in 2020.

