Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 07.06.2019 | 1:10 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

Kareena Kapoor Khan confirms Karan Johar’s next Takht will go on floor in December 2019

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Last year, filmmaker Karan Johar announced his ambitious project, Takht which will be his first venture as a director with period drama. The film boasts of an A-lister cast of Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor. With an exciting cast, the mega-budget film is highly awaited films of 2020.

Kareena Kapoor Khan confirms Karan Johar's next Takht will go on floor in December 2019

While there have been speculations that the film might get delayed after Kalank failure, Karan Johar rubbished those rumours as he kick-started the prep in May 2019. And now, Kareena Kapoor Khan has confirmed that they will begin shooting for the film in December 2019. She recently said that she is excited to reunite with Karan Johar, who is her best friend, since Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham which released in 2001.

Takht is set in the Mughal era and will showcase the story of two warring brothers Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh. It will be based on the war between Shah Jahan’s son Aurangzeb played by Vicky Kaushal and elder brother Dara Shikoh played by Ranveer Singh. Kareena Kapoor Khan will essay the role of Aurangzeb’s sister and the first lady of the Mughal Empire, Jahanara Begum. Anil Kapoor will be reportedly starring as Shah Jahan. Takht will hit theatres in 2020.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she watched Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium after signing Angrezi Medium

More Pages: Takht Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Priyanka Chopra responds to the criticism…

Ali Abbas Zafar clarifies on Salman Khan's…

Bharat is Salman Khan's biggest release ever…

Aditya Pancholi files another complaint…

Katrina Kaif comes out in support of Bharat…

Bharat: Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar make…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification