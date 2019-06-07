Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil flops in China

Things are not looking up for Hrithik Roshan. Even as the trailer of his release Super 30 has been greeted by tons of trolls and mounds of memes, news comes that Kaabil, Roshan’s home-production directed by Sanjay Gupta, has opened to abysmal footfalls in China, a market newly opened to Indian films.

While other recent Bollywood films particularly Dangal and Andhadhun have done exceedingly well in China, many other Bollywood films hoping to cash in the new market have crashed in the quest for renewed success. Kaabil is one of them.

The complete rejection of the film is surprising considering the film’s leading man Hrithik Roshan flew into China along with his leading lady Yami Gautam.to promote the film there.

A source reveals that marketing research failed Kaabil badly. “Hrithik was told Kaabil has potential in China whereas the truth is, such suspense-action films are a common sight in China and Korea. I have been on many occasions to China. They want to see films that are Indian and yet convey values common to India and China,” says a source familiar with the territory.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan comment on this quirky post of Deepika Padukone and here’s what they have to say!