Karan Tacker rubbishes all reports of testing positive for COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Currently enjoying all the praise coming his way for his impressive act in Neeraj Pandey’s high-octane web series, Special Ops, actor Karan Tacker has been making headlines for his seamless transition from television to the web. Portraying the character of RAW agent Farooq Ali, the talented actor sure has become a directors' favourite with his recent show.

 Karan Tacker rubbishes all reports of testing positive for COVID-19

Karan, who enjoys a huge fanbase all across recently was reported to be tested Coronavirus positive. However, what comes as a great surprise is that all reports claiming that the star tested Coronavirus positive are completely false.

Denying all such rumours, Karan Tacker recently revealed how after landing in the capital city, he got himself tested twice and both the reports stated his result as negative. Confirming the same, Karan said in an official statement, "Unfortunately, I tested positive when I landed in Delhi despite having no symptoms since the test performed was not complete. Fortunately, I got myself retested the same day and it came negative. Just to be sure, later again, I got my entire family also tested and everything came negative so am really happy about that."

Well, that's definitely some great news for all you Karan Tacker fans out there!

Also Read: Karan Tacker is missing the beach life, shares a smoking hot shirtless picture

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

