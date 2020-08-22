Bollywood Hungama

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: A team of four doctors from AIIMS will examine the autopsy reports

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation by the Supreme Court and his family has been rooting for it. Last week, when the Central Bureau of Investigation took over the case, they have been investigating from scratch. As per the reports, the officers in charge of the investigation had planned on recreating the crime scene to get a better idea and take things ahead from there.

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case A team of four doctors from AIIMS will examine the autopsy reports

Now, if the new reports are to be believed then the CBI is seeking help from medical experts at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). A team of four doctors led by Dr. Sudhir Gupta, Head of Forensic Medicines, will examine the autopsy and viscera reports. The Central Bureau of Investigation will hand over the required reports in a couple of days to the doctors who will then undergo the matter in detail.

Dr. Sudhir Gupta spoke to a news portal and said that their primary motive will be to examine the murder angle and the overall possible manner of death.

Also Read: EXPLOSIVE: Chetan Bhagat on Sushant Singh Rajput’s blind items, “He should have spoken up earlier”

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

