Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.08.2020 | 12:42 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Sooraj Pancholi QUITS Instagram, says, “I need to breathe”

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sooraj Pancholi has been in the news since Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager, Disha Salian died by suicide. He had cleared the rumours of knowing her multiple times but the rumours did not stop churning. However, the Satellite Shankar star has had enough of the trolling and negativity. He has decided to step away from social media, for now, Instagram to be precise.

Sooraj Pancholi QUITS Instagram, says, “I need to breathe”

The actor has deleted all his Instagram posts except the one from his 29th birthday. He posted on his Instagram story saying that he needed to breathe and will be back when the world is a better place. Sooraj wrote, “See you Instagram! Hopefully will see you someday when the world is a better place. I need to breath. (sic.)”

He has denied all the alleged connections to Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian’s deaths.

Also Read: Sooraj Pancholi and Disha Salian’s parents file a complaint against actor Puneet Vashisht leveling defamation allegations

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to shoot a grand item…

Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook reveals what…

Bombay High Court disposes all PILs in…

Sonakshi Sinha’s campaign Ab Bas leads to…

Nitesh Tiwari says rumours of Sushant Singh…

Taapsee Pannu announces Rashmi Rocket to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification