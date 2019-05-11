Karan Oberoi applies for bail and hands over text proof as evidence in the alleged rape case

Earlier this week, fans of Band of Boys woke up to the sad news of band member Karan Oberoi’s arrest! The musician turned actor was accused by an astrologer of a heinous crime like rape, after which he was sentenced imprisonment. No we hear that Karan Oberoi has applied for bail and has also submitted some text evidence on the case.

The lawyer of the defendant, Mr. Dinesh Tiwari has asserted in recent reports that all the allegations directed towards Karan Oberoi are false and that he has proof of messages to prove the same. He stated in these reports that the messages exchanged between Oberoi and the complainant is proof enough that his client is innocent. As of now, Karan is expected to have filed a plea for bail which is expected to be heard next week before the holiday court. The plea also includes the attachment of messages that were exchanged with Karan and the complainant, which was earlier also submitted to the police. According to what Karan said in his plea, these messages will definitely prove that there was nothing forced or manipulative about his relationship with her.

Speaking about his plea, recent reports suggest that it has been asserted there that the messages showcase the vengeful side of the complainant and not just that, the plea also affirms that the intention behind this case is to harass Oberoi. These reports also state that the magistrate decided to keep Karan in remand home instead of police custody as the magistrate was reportedly made aware of the falsity of the allegations.

Furthermore, the plea also claims that Karan met the alleged victim through a dating app and also about she tried to seduce the Band of Boys member by sending nude photographs. Moreover, the plea also involves allegations against the complainant for using black magic and also about her torturous behavior.