Global superstar Shah Rukh Khan was recently honored at the 77th Locarno Film Festival, where he received the prestigious Pardo Alla Carriera award. This recognition highlights Khan’s immense contributions to global cinema, marking a significant moment for both the actor and the Indian film industry. The award ceremony took place in the iconic Piazza Grande, drawing a crowd of over 8,000 attendees, all eager to witness the legendary actor’s acceptance speech.

Shah Rukh Khan on being FIRST Indian to be honored at Locarno Film Festival: “I love the coziness of this place”

SRK’s Return to Switzerland: A Nostalgic Experience

During the event, Shah Rukh Khan spoke with NDTV, sharing his feelings about returning to Switzerland after a long hiatus. Reflecting on the weather, he humorously noted, “It’s a little hot here compared to when I’m usually here. Normally, it’s very cool and nice. It’s like India, like Mumbai.”

Khan also expressed nostalgia for the locations in Switzerland where he has filmed some of his most memorable movies, especially those directed by the late Yash Chopra. “Send me pictures from there. It’s been so long I don’t remember them,” he said with a smile. He fondly recalled his early days in the country, working on films in the 1990s. “When I started off in the late 90s, to be here was a big thing. And now, when I come so many years later, people remember those things. Yeah, it’s very happy,” Khan added.

A Proud Moment for Indian Cinema

Shah Rukh Khan’s receipt of the Pardo Alla Carriera award marks a historic achievement, as he became the first Indian actor to be honored with this distinction at the Locarno Film Festival. Reflecting on this milestone, Khan shared his appreciation for the event’s atmosphere. “I love the coziness of this place, the dignity with which they do the award function. So I’m very happy to be here and really thrilled,” he remarked.

