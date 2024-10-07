The Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer is all set to release in theatres on Friday, October 11.

Filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video made heads turn right when it was announced because of its unusual and quirky title. When the trailer of the movie was finally out a few weeks back, it raised the audience’s interest in this Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer. Along with the typical Raaj Shaandilyaa band humour, what impressed the audience more is the recreation of the 1990s, an era loved by Hindi film lovers.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video receives U/A certificate from CBFC, film has a runtime of 152 minutes

Now, news is just out that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), popularly known as the censor board, has passed Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with a U/A certificate earlier today. It means that the film is allowed to be seen by people of all ages, with minors requiring to be accompanied by at least one adult person.

It is also revealed that the movie’s runtime is 152.05 seconds. In other words, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is 2 hours, 32 minutes and 5 seconds long.

The comedy drama also stars Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Archana Puran Singh and Tiku Talsania. The film is all set to release in theatres this Friday on October 11. It will be clashing at the box office with Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer Jigra, which is also slated to release on the same day.

