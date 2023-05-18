It has been a while now since Karan Johar announced his return to the directorial seat with the Ranveer Singh – Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Produced under his banner Dharma Productions, the film also features veteran performers Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles. In fact, ever since its announcement, the hype around the film has been steadily building. Now Bollywood Hungama has learnt that Karan Johar will be unveiling some new content from the film on his birthday May 25.

Karan Johar to unveil new content from Ranveer Singh – Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani on his birthday May 25

Commenting on the same a source close to the developments tells Bollywood Hungama exclusively, “Karan knows the buzz surrounding Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and the fact that the audience are eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the film. Keeping this in mind he is planning to unveil some new content from the venture on his 51st birthday, May 25.” Ask the source for details and he continues, “It could be anything. So far, only the logo of the film has been revealed, but rest assured whatever Karan decides on releasing, will only heighten the furore around the project.”

Further talking about the promotions of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the source reveals that an elaborate plan is being conceptualized. “Karan Johar and the team are working hard to ensure that the film appeals to the audience, and are in the midst of brainstorming a rather elaborate promotional campaign. In fact, expect the campaign to be a month long affair that will cover digital, on ground and even social campaigns.” Though the source has revealed a lot, he remains tight lipped about what content the audience can expect on May 25. “As I said it could be anything,” says the source.

As for the film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is a romantic comedy directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. Produced by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios, the film is slated to release on July 28, 2023.

