In recent times, many clips of the Atlee Kumar directorial Jawan have surfaced online in which Shah Rukh Khan was shooting a song with Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone, respectively. Even leaked clips of alleged teaser have also surfaced online. Following a string of leaked content, Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered social media platforms, Cable TV platforms, rogue websites, direct-to-home services and ‘John Doe’ defendants to take down the leaked content and refrain from committing copyright infringement of Jawan. Now, the Delhi High Court has directed Twitter to provide basic information and other relevant details of the five accounts that have been indulging in the leaking of Jawan photos and videos.

Justice C Hari Shankar on Wednesday disposed of the application filed by Red Chillies Entertainments Private Limited. As per Live Law India, the production house has filed a suit against "various rogue websites and other social media platforms seeking to restrain them from committing any infringement in relation to its copyright in the film." On Wednesday, the counsel submitted additional details of the accounts that have committed the leaks. In its order, the court said, “Thus court directs the defendant no. 2 (Twitter) to provide information of five accounts by way of an affidavit as an additional document with an advanced copy to the counsel of the plaintiff so that the plaintiff can take appropriate action.”

Previously, Justice C Hari Shankar directed the social media platforms like YouTube, Google, Twitter, Reddit and others to take steps to stop the spread of the copyrighted content of Jawan. Justice Shanker further ordered, “various internet service providers to block access to the websites displaying or making available for viewing or downloading the content of the movie.”

While Atlee Kumar and his team are working on post-production simultaneously, the commercial action entertainer also stars Nayanthara, Yogi Babu, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover.

Red Chillies Entertainment presents Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead and produced by Gauri Khan. Jawan will be released on September 7, 2023, in five languages making it Shah Rukh Khan’s first pan-India film.

