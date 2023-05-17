comscore

Sara Ali Khan makes India proud with her Cannes debut and heart-winning speech

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Sara Ali Khan makes India proud with her Cannes debut and heart-winning speech

Sara Ali Khan makes India proud with her Cannes debut and heart-winning speech

Sara Ali Khan impresses at Cannes with her debut, capturing attention with her speech promoting Indian culture.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Sara Ali Khan is making headlines for her impressive appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023. The gorgeous actress, who made her Cannes debut this year had everyone's attention with her presence at the inauguration of the India pavilion event held recently, which was also attended by Oscar winner Guneet Monga, Madhur Bhandarkar and veteran south Indian actress Khushbu and more.

Sara Ali Khan makes India proud with her Cannes debut and heart-winning speech

Sara Ali Khan makes India proud with her Cannes debut and heart-winning speech

Sara’s impressive and heart-winning speech from the prestigious film festival is creating waves on the internet, thereby making her countrymen feel extremely proud of her. 

Sara said, “We should be proud and even more vocal of the culture that we have and that we should be able to bring to the rest of the world. I think cinema and art transcend language, regions and nationalities. I think we should come together and while we are here at a global stage representing our country, we should continue to not forget who we are so that we can remain organic in the content that we create because I think that’s exactly what resonates with the rest of the world. 

“Being Indian and proud of our Indianness but also being global citizens, not being afraid of doing more and having a louder voice and more self-presence in cinema and general, worldwide! Thank you for having me and I hope that we continue to do more and make our nation more and more proud and international,” she adds. 

The internet is obsessed with Sara making head turns in both the Cannes and the party the actress attended where she joined A-listers like Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Uma Thurman, and Elle Fanning on the red carpet before the premiere of the Johnny Depp-starrer Jeanne du Barry which opened the 2023 edition of Cannes on Tuesday. 

While Sara has made headlines for her famous traditional looks at Cannes, her latest picture with Naomi Campbell from the after party of the opening ceremony, is doing rounds.

On the work front, Sara is occupied with the promotions of her upcoming romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke in collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she is involved in the films Ae Watan Mere Watan, an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti, and Homi Adjania's Murder Mubarak.

Also Read: Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan speaks on flaunting “Indianness” in a lehenga; says, “It embodies who I am”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

