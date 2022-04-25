comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.04.2022 | 2:25 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jersey Heropanti 2 Jayeshbhai Jordaar Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 K.G.F – Chapter 2 Dasvi
follow us on

Karan Johar to return with a new season of Koffee With Karan; Akshay Kumar, Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor and others expected to grace the show

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Karan Johar hosted Koffee With Karan is one of the most popular chat shows in India. From Hindi film celebrities to cricketer stars to South film stars, several have graced the famous and controversial couch. After its last season made news for all the wrong reasons, it was said that the show would be going off-air for good. However, one now hears that the filmmaker is all set to come back with a new season of the show.

Karan Johar to return with a new season of Koffee With Karan; Akshay Kumar, Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor and others expected to grace the show

Karan Johar to return with a new season of Koffee With Karan; Akshay Kumar, Rashmika Mandanna, Ranbir Kapoor and others expected to grace the show

According to reports, Karan will wrap up major portions of his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in May. After wrapping the ongoing schedule of the film, Karan will commence work on his chat show. The pre-production of the show is reportedly in full swing and the team will start shooting from mid-May. Reportedly, the show will go on air in June on the Star network.

It is expected to be a star-studded affair with the who’s who of the industry appearing on the show. Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and many others will be appearing on the show. Rashmika Mandana who is all set to make her debut in Hindi cinema with Mission Majnu will also be making her debut on the show. The newlywed couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt too would make their first on-screen appearance post-wedding on Koffee with Karan season 7.

Meanwhile, Karan's next directorial stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film will be released in theatres on February 10, 2023. Under the banner of Dharma Productions, Karan is also backing upcoming films like JugJugg Jeeyo, Brahmastra, Liger. Govinda Naam Mera, among others.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar pens a quirky birthday note for Varun Dhawan- “Paise lena kam acting karo zyaada”

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Big Hit Music officially addresses reports…

Heropanti 2 makers lock deal with a national…

Ranveer Singh to release Jayeshbhai…

Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut reveals being…

Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor & Kartik…

Anupam Kher meets Prime Minister Narendra…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification