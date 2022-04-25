Warm and alive with sweet, family life nuggets, Disney+ Hotstar brings to viewers an all-new delectable slice of life drama with its latest series - Hotstar Specials presents Home Shanti. Veteran actors Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa will be seen sharing heartwarming familial chemistry to make for a cozy soft watch to be enjoyed with family and friends. Directed by Aakanksha Dua, the slice-of-life drama revolves around the Joshi family’s long-harbored dreams of becoming homeowners for the first time. The series also stars newbie actors Chakori Dwivedi, and Poojan Chhabra as the new generation of Joshis.

Penned by writers Akshay Asthana, Aakanksha Dua, Nidhi Bisht, Mayank Pandey, Nikhil Sachan, and Saurabh Khanna. Produced by Posham Pa Pictures, the series will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on 6th May.

Hotstar Specials presents Home Shanti offers viewers a warm hug with its storyline surrounding the lovably chaotic lives of a comic Hindi newspaper columnist, Umesh Joshi, his stoic retired government school vice-principal wife, Sarla Joshi, and their 22 and 16-year-old children, Jigyasa Joshi and Naman Joshi. It traces the journey of this non-descript middle-class family of Dehradun, offering a heartfelt story that is generic, yet specific to all who one day aspire to build their own homes. Home Shanti is a joyful watch that explores the relationship between parents and siblings and how they strengthen the face of adversaries.

Director Aakanksha Dua said, “Home Shanti as a family drama takes a close look at the emotional journey a family makes while building their dream home. It is a breezy, uplifting and humorous drama that will make the viewer fall in love with the Joshis and root for them till the last brick has been laid. I feel incredibly grateful for Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa, who brought their wondrous synergy to the drama. Their on-screen chemistry pulled at my heartstrings and I am sure they will cast the same spell on the audience. We’ve got some talented actors, Chakori Dwivedi and Poojan Chabbra as the Joshi siblings who have made the characters so loveable. Happy Ranajit as the contractor is spot on! Infact the entire cast of Home Shanti feels like a fun ensemble and the characters grow on you. Can’t wait to see the audience's reaction to this emotional cushion of a drama.”

Actor Manoj Pahwa said, “I feel extremely proud to be a part of a special project like Home Shanti. I fell in love with the show’s storyline of a heartfelt and endearing drama. Viewers can expect a fun, easy watch that touches their heart with its simple story and its even simpler characters. However, playing these simple characters is what gets me motivated as an actor. Getting back on the sets with Supirya ji was like slipping into comfortable waters for me. I must applaud the new talents as well as they have been such an easy flock to work and laugh with. I can’t wait to see how the audience responds to the show.”

Actor Supriya Pathak said, “Home Shanti is a heartfelt family drama that makes you step back and take note of those little intimacies shared in a family. The relatability factor of this drama is very high for we all know of families who dream of owning a house one day. I had an absolute gala time working on this series, especially getting to rekindle Manoj and my chemistry had me super excited. At times, the set felt like an extension of a family.”

The Joshis encounter a dilemma when their matriarch, Sarla Joshi decides to take voluntary retirement from her government school job instead of accepting a transfer halfway across the country. The family, based in Dehradun, now face the predicament of finding a house following the short notice to vacate their comfortable government-allocated quarters where they have been residing for the past 20 years. With limited time to vacate their present, the family of four set out on the arduous quest of building a new home on a small piece of ancestral land. Home Shanti is a light-hearted family drama, about the humorous situations a family encounters while building their dream home.

Tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch the Joshi family build their dream home in Hotstar Specials presents Home Shanti on 6th May.

