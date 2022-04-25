comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.04.2022 | 1:54 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Jersey Heropanti 2 Jayeshbhai Jordaar Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 K.G.F – Chapter 2 Dasvi
follow us on

Lee Yoo Bi likely to join Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong in upcoming webtoon-based drama The Girl Downstairs

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean actress Lee Yoo Bi is currently in talks to star alongside Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong, who are also in talks to star, in the upcoming webtoon-based drama The Girl Downstairs (working title).

Lee Yoo Bi likely to join Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong in upcoming webtoon-based drama The Girl Downstairs

Lee Yoo Bi likely to join Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong in upcoming webtoon-based drama The Girl Downstairs

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, confirming the reports of Lee Yoo Bi being offered a role in the new drama, her agency Y-BLOOM shared, “It is one of the project she is positively reviewing.”

Created by Songah Min, The Girl Downstairs is a popular Naver webtoon about an ex-idol Lee Du Na and college freshman Lee Won Joon who end up living together in a shared housing.

It was previously reported that Suzy is in talks to star as Lee Du Na, the lead vocalist of the group Dream Sweet, who suddenly decided to retire, while Yang Se Jong is in talks to portray Lee Won Joon. Per the report, Lee Yoo Bi is currently in the States for personal reasons.

Meanwhile, Lee Yoo Bi has previously appeared in K-dramas like The Innocent Man (2012), Gu Family Book (2013), Pinocchio (2014), 18 Again (2017), Yumi’s Cells (2021) and also worked in films like The Royal Tailor (2014) and Twenty (2015).

Also Read: Start-Up star Bae Suzy in talks to lead Netflix’s new webtoon-based drama The Girl Downstairs

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Big Hit Music officially addresses reports…

Heropanti 2 makers lock deal with a national…

Ranveer Singh to release Jayeshbhai…

Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut reveals being…

Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor & Kartik…

Anupam Kher meets Prime Minister Narendra…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification