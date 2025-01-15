Karan Johar is planning an exciting crossover for his upcoming romantic drama, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sharvari. According to a report by Mid-Day, Johar is contemplating introducing characters from his 2013 blockbuster Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani (YJHD) into this film. If all goes as planned, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin could reprise their iconic roles in special appearances.

Karan Johar plans YJHD crossover for Kartik Aaryan-starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: Report

Cinematic Crossovers: A New Trend?

Johar’s decision seems to be a calculated move to tap into the enduring popularity of YJHD. The film, which recently grossed Rs 10 crore during its re-release, remains a fan favorite among millennials and Gen Z. The report quoted a source saying, “Since this film is a rom com along the lines of YJHD, bringing back the original stars for cameos feels like a natural progression. Even if not all of them are available, they are aiming to include at least two. These appearances will serve as a delightful nod to the beloved film.”

Blending Nostalgia with Fresh Storytelling

The makers are keen to ensure that the cameos are seamlessly integrated into the narrative. “The actors’ availability and a smooth introduction into the plot are being prioritized during the writing process,” the source added. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the movie is expected to be a vibrant rom com that mirrors the essence of YJHD while introducing a fresh storyline and characters.

Also Read: Karan Johar makes a hilarious confession about “dating” Instagram: “Listen to me, makes me follow my dreams, and even pays some bills”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.