Inching towards the grand finale, it is being said that the next few days will be a tough competition between top five contestants.

After making news over multiple controversies, Bigg Boss 18 is finally inching towards the finale this week. The show, which featured some of the top celebrities from Indian television and other walks of lives, saw actress Chahat Pandey being eliminated during Weekend Ka Vaar. Now, reports suggest that there has been another elimination – it is none other than Shilpa Shirodkar.

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar gets evicted, reveal reports

Bigg Boss 18 aims at announcing its top five contestants

From what we hear, Bigg Boss 18 khabari has confirmed that the popular film-television actress bid adieu to the reality show. The actress, who was known for her retaining peace on multiple occasions, was seen missing her family in a recent episode when Omung Kumar made an appearance in the reality show as the perfect ‘Santa’ delivering heartfelt notes from the contestants’ family. Meanwhile, it is being said that this week will see one more elimination as Bigg Boss aims at finalizing its top five contestants before the finale on January 19. Meanwhile, fans of the celebrities are rooting for their favourite idols and sharing their heartfelt messages showcasing their support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss 18 Khabri (@biggboss.tazakhabar)



Shilpa Shirodkar receives message from Namrata Shirodkar

During her stint on Bigg Boss 18, Shilpa Shirodkar had confessed that she had a fight with her elder sister Namrata. However, that hasn’t stopped the latter from rooting for her sister in the house. The former beauty queen penned a sweet post showcasing her love and support towards Shilpa on social media.

About Bigg Boss 18

With the elimination of Shilpa Shirodkar, all eyes will soon be set on the next elimination. Currently the show features Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian DSena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, and Chum Darang.

