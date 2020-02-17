Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.02.2020 | 3:22 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Love Aaj Kal Baaghi 3 Sooryavanshi Thappad Malang Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior
follow us on

Karan Johar and Dinesh Vijan mutually change release dates of Gunjan Saxena and Angrezi Medium

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium is one of the most sought-after releases of the year. The film was coming out on 20th March, a week after Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was scheduled to hit the theatres. However, probably as a move to ensure plenty of room for both the films, producers Karan Johar and Dinesh Vijan caught up and decided to change the dates.

Karan Johar and Dinesh Vijan mutually change release dates of Gunjan Saxena and Angrezi Medium

Karan took to Twitter to announce the new dates. "Friendships in the fraternity are rare but when they exist ...they are empowering! Dinoo and I have made an exchange of dates! ANGREZI MEDIUM will come a week earlier on the GUNJAN SAXENA date 13th of March.2020 and GUNJAN SAXENA takes the ROOHI AFZA date 24th April 2020," he wrote.

Roohi Afzana, another Maddock Films production starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is now yet to get its fresh release date.

Karan Johar on Twitter

Friendships in the fraternity are rare but when they exist ...they are empowering! Dinoo and I have have made an exchange of dates! ANGREZI MEDIUM will come a week earlier on the GUNJAN SAXENA date 13th of March.2020 and GUNJAN SAXENA takes the ROOHI AFZA date 24th April 2020


Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl features Janhvi as Gunjan Saxena, the Indian Air Force's first female pilot to fly into a combat zone. The film has been helmed by Sharan Sharma. Angrezi Medium, directed by Homi Adjania, on the other hand, brings back Irrfan, who was last seen in the 2018 film Karwaan.

Also Read: Angrezi Medium: Ahead of trailer release, Irrfan Khan reveals he WON’T be able to promote the film

More Pages: Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Haridwar college gym to be renamed after…

Angrezi Medium director Homi Adajania says…

'Dus Bahane 2.0' composers Vishal Dadlani -…

Aishwarya Rai and Vikram reunite with…

Rakul Preet Singh goes the vegan way!

Imtiaz Ali terminates his contract on…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification