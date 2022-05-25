comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.05.2022 | 3:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Dhaakad Anek Jayeshbhai Jordaar Major Janhit Mein Jaari
follow us on

Karan Johar announces an action film as his directorial venture on his 50th birthday; shoot kicks off in April 2023 

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced his next directorial venture, an action film. Celebrating his 50th birthday today, Johar took to social media on Wednesday to make an official announcement. Post Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, his next would be an out-an-out action project which will commence in April 2023.

Karan Johar announces an action film as his directorial venture on his 50th birthday; shoot kicks off in April 2023 

"The one aspect that I believe I am most passionate about is being a filmmaker! In the past I have always taken long gaps between my films but today on this special day I would like to announce my next directorial feature," Karan Johar's note began. "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on the 10th of February 2023. And I will commence the shoot of my ACTION FILM in APRIL 2023. Need your blessings and love! And I have to shamelessly sign off by saying JugJugg Jeeyo to all of you....My love forever, KARAN JOHAR."

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is returning to direction after five years since the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. His next, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film releases in theatres on February 10, 2023.

ALSO READ: Apoorva Mehta wishes childhood friend Karan Johar on his 50th birthday with photo memories – “I hope is for the bling to shine forever on you”

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Karan Johar announces an action film as his…

Elvis’ official soundtrack features Doja…

DC films head Walter Hamada denies Amber…

West Side Story star Rita Moreno cast as Vin…

Samuel L. Jackson joins Chris Pratt in…

Vir Das in association with Great State…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification