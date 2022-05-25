Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced his next directorial venture, an action film. Celebrating his 50th birthday today, Johar took to social media on Wednesday to make an official announcement. Post Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, his next would be an out-an-out action project which will commence in April 2023.

Karan Johar announces an action film as his directorial venture on his 50th birthday; shoot kicks off in April 2023

"The one aspect that I believe I am most passionate about is being a filmmaker! In the past I have always taken long gaps between my films but today on this special day I would like to announce my next directorial feature," Karan Johar's note began. "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on the 10th of February 2023. And I will commence the shoot of my ACTION FILM in APRIL 2023. Need your blessings and love! And I have to shamelessly sign off by saying JugJugg Jeeyo to all of you....My love forever, KARAN JOHAR."

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is returning to direction after five years since the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. His next, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film releases in theatres on February 10, 2023.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.