Elvis’ official soundtrack features Doja Cat, Eminem, Jack White, Tame Impala, Kacey Musgraves and more

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The artist lineup for the highly anticipated biopic Elvis’ soundtrack was revealed on Monday (May 23). The star-studded artist lineup includes musicians like Eminem & CeeLo Green, Stevie Nicks, Jack White, Tame Impala, Jazmine Sullivan, Gary Clark Jr. and many more.

As revealed by Warner Bros. in an Instagram post accompanied by a quote from Presley himself: “Do something worth remembering.”, the soundtrack will feature original songs by Presley, as well as songs performed by the film’s star, Austin Butler along with other iconic artists like Ann Nesby, Alton Mason, Chris Isaak, Denzel Curry, Doja Cat, Eminem & Ceelo Green, Gary Clark Jr., Jack White, Lenesha Randolph, Jazmine Sullivan, Kacey Musgraves, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Les Greene, Maneskin, Nardo Wick, Paravi, Pnau, Rufus Thomas, Shonka Dukureh, Stevie Nicks, Swae Lee & Diplo, Tame Impala, and Yola.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ELVIS (@elvismovie)

As noted by Variety, no release date has been given for the soundtrack, although it seems highly likely to launch the same day as the Baz Luhrmann-directed film itself i.e. on June 24. It’s not yet been revealed how many of these songs will be heard in the movie, over end credits or elsewhere, or if it’s more of a “companion album” project. But the artists list does include a fair amount of cast members as well, whose contributions are likely to be both seen and heard on screen, including Austin Butler (who plays the title role), Yola (playing sister Rosetta Tharpe), Gary Clark Jr. (Arthur “Bigboy” Crudup), Shonka Dukereh (Big Mama Thornton), Alton Mason (Little Richard) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (Jimmie Rodgers).

Elvis will span the star’s life and career and explore the difficult relationship between Presley and his tyrannical manager Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks. The upcoming biopic will be released in theaters on June 24.

Check out the trailer below.

Also Read: Billboard Music Awards 2022 Best Dressed: From Megan Fox's stunning plunging neckline gown to Doja Cat in a racy Schiaparelli gown – artists who stole the spotlight

