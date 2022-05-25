South Korean star Jisoo, member of pop group BLACKPINK, has officially been named the new global brand ambassador for the French luxury jewellery and watch brand.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo becomes Cartier’s newest global brand ambassador

As reported by Korean tabloid Soompi, Arnaud Carrez, the Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Cartier, remarked, “When we wanted to embody the magnetic aura of the panther, our attention was instinctively drawn to Jisoo. With her self-assured style, she is the voice of a new generation of creatives who dare to show their different talents. She is an artist who takes on her role with great creative freedom, never limiting herself.”

While Jisoo commented, “I’m delighted to be part of Cartier’s grand journey. It’s a truly meaningful honor for me to become a member of the Panthère community, in which each and every individual has their own unique and distinctive color. I’m looking forward to being able to share Panthère’s beauty with many people.”

As an ambassador to Cartier, Jisoo will be officially welcomed into the Panthère family, which at present includes figures like Emma Chamberlain, Mariacarla Boscono and Ella Balinska.

Also Read: Snowdrop stars Jung Hae In, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, YooIn Na, Jang Seung Jo, Kim Hye Yoon and more bid emotional farewell to the series

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.