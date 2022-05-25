comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 25.05.2022 | 3:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Dhaakad Anek Jayeshbhai Jordaar Major Janhit Mein Jaari
follow us on

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo becomes Cartier’s newest global brand ambassador

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean star Jisoo, member of pop group BLACKPINK, has officially been named the new global brand ambassador for the French luxury jewellery and watch brand.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo becomes Cartier’s newest global brand ambassador

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo becomes Cartier’s newest global brand ambassador

As reported by Korean tabloid Soompi, Arnaud Carrez, the Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Cartier, remarked, “When we wanted to embody the magnetic aura of the panther, our attention was instinctively drawn to Jisoo. With her self-assured style, she is the voice of a new generation of creatives who dare to show their different talents. She is an artist who takes on her role with great creative freedom, never limiting herself.”

While Jisoo commented, “I’m delighted to be part of Cartier’s grand journey. It’s a truly meaningful honor for me to become a member of the Panthère community, in which each and every individual has their own unique and distinctive color. I’m looking forward to being able to share Panthère’s beauty with many people.”

As an ambassador to Cartier, Jisoo will be officially welcomed into the Panthère family, which at present includes figures like Emma Chamberlain, Mariacarla Boscono and Ella Balinska.

Also Read: Snowdrop stars Jung Hae In, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, YooIn Na, Jang Seung Jo, Kim Hye Yoon and more bid emotional farewell to the series

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Karan Johar announces an action film as his…

Elvis’ official soundtrack features Doja…

DC films head Walter Hamada denies Amber…

West Side Story star Rita Moreno cast as Vin…

Samuel L. Jackson joins Chris Pratt in…

Vir Das in association with Great State…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification