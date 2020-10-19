Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.10.2020 | 9:20 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Kapil Sharma’s fee for his debut web series will make your jaw drop 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular comedians in the country. Apart from hosting a prime time comedy show, Sharma has also worked in Bollywood films in lead roles. The actor is all set to be a part of a web series now. 

Kapil Sharma’s fee for his debut web series will make your jaw drop 

While not much information is known about Sharma's digital debt, in a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek shared an interesting detail about his debut series. Krushna revealed how much Kapil is charging for the series. 

In a recent episode, when Shatrughan Sinha arrives with his son Luv as the guest, Krushna appears on stage as one of his characters and reveals that Kapil is charging Rs. 20 crore for his debut web series. While it is a comedy show and the characters are always joking around, it does not seem impossible that Sharma may be charging this whopping amount for a series. Owing to his popularity in the entertainment work, the price seems justified. 

On the other hand, Kapil Sharma and his team recently shot with Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani for an upcoming episode as the actor promoted their film Laxmmi Bomb

ALSO READ: “You bribe my film’s marketing team” : Akshay Kumar tells Kapil Sharma after they shoot an epsiode for Laxmmi Bomb

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vishal Bhardwaj brings the mystery of Agatha…

Hema Malini records two songs for Durga…

Rumours about Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain…

"It's going to be a temple wedding" - Aditya…

Mallika Sherawat reveals she lost 20-30…

Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'cruz to star in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification