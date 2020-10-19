Bollywood Hungama

Kumkum Bhagya’s Zarine Roshan Khan passes away, Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha pay respects through social media

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

2020 has been quite difficult for all of us and we have lost some of the best artists from the industry. The actors are still coping with some of the losses we have seen this past year as another tragic news makes its way. Kumkum Bhagya’s Zarine Roshan Khan who portrayed the role of Indu Dadi on the Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha starrer show has passed away.

Kumkum Bhagya’s Zarine Roshan Khan passes away, Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha pay respects through social media

The 54-year-old actress breathed her last due to a cardiac arrest and the news has surely left the protagonists heartbroken. Shabir and Sriti took to their respective social media accounts to share the tragic news and the fans were shocked to hear about her demise. The star cast was always spotted having a gala time with her around and described her as full of life. Take a look at both their posts.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ye chand sa Roshan Chehera ????

A post shared by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

????...

A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on

May her soul rest in peace.

Also Read: “Be it for reel life or real, dressing up as a bride is always wonderful,” says Kumkum Bhagya’s Mugdha Chapekar

