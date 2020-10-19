2020 has been quite difficult for all of us and we have lost some of the best artists from the industry. The actors are still coping with some of the losses we have seen this past year as another tragic news makes its way. Kumkum Bhagya’s Zarine Roshan Khan who portrayed the role of Indu Dadi on the Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha starrer show has passed away.

The 54-year-old actress breathed her last due to a cardiac arrest and the news has surely left the protagonists heartbroken. Shabir and Sriti took to their respective social media accounts to share the tragic news and the fans were shocked to hear about her demise. The star cast was always spotted having a gala time with her around and described her as full of life. Take a look at both their posts.

View this post on Instagram Ye chand sa Roshan Chehera ???? A post shared by Shabir Ahluwalia (@shabirahluwalia) on Oct 18, 2020 at 9:07am PDT

View this post on Instagram ????... A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti) on Oct 18, 2020 at 9:21am PDT

May her soul rest in peace.

