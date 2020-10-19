Actor Kartik Aaryan, who has followed lockdown thoroughly and even in the ongoing unlock phase, the actor is rarely clicked in the public. Last week, his fans rejoiced on social media as he stepped out in public and was clicked outside Manish Malhotra’s residence.

Kartik Aaryan, who has not resumed work on any project, has finally decided to pick his first professional commitment after seven months of lockdown. A source tells us, "Kartik Aaryan will be kicking off the Lakme Fashion Week 2020 which kickstarts on October 20, digitally. The actor will turn showstopper for Manish Malhotra’s exquisite collection for Mijwan Welfare Society."

“Kartik Aaryan has remained very cautious amidst the pandemic by not starting any work and putting everyone’s life at risk. However, this year Lakme Fashion Week goes digital and they will showcase their various collections online. The fashion week will kickstart with Manish Malhotra and his collection in association with Mijwan Welfare Society that works for the welfare of the girl child and women empowerment. As soon as the team got in touch with Kartik to turn showstopper for this fashion show which has more of welfare sentiments attached to it, he gave his nod,” said the source.

Kartik Aaryan was more than happy to collaborate for this special project. This will be the first time Kartik will get back to work after the lockdown. This is really great of the actor to step forward even amidst the pandemic for this special event which always empowers girl child.

Kartik Aaryan has earlier walked for Manish Malhotra twice and even walked once with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

