Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 19.10.2020 | 11:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan to turn showstopper for Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan show to kickstart Lakme Fashion Week 2020

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who has followed lockdown thoroughly and even in the ongoing unlock phase, the actor is rarely clicked in the public. Last week, his fans rejoiced on social media as he stepped out in public and was clicked outside Manish Malhotra’s residence.

EXCLUSIVE Kartik Aaryan to turn showstopper for Manish Malhotra’s Mijwan show to kickstart Lakme Fashion Week 2020

Kartik Aaryan, who has not resumed work on any project, has finally decided to pick his first professional commitment after seven months of lockdown. A source tells us, "Kartik Aaryan will be kicking off the Lakme Fashion Week 2020 which kickstarts on October 20, digitally. The actor will turn showstopper for Manish Malhotra’s exquisite collection for Mijwan Welfare Society."

“Kartik Aaryan has remained very cautious amidst the pandemic by not starting any work and putting everyone’s life at risk. However, this year Lakme Fashion Week goes digital and they will showcase their various collections online. The fashion week will kickstart with Manish Malhotra and his collection in association with Mijwan Welfare Society that works for the welfare of the girl child and women empowerment. As soon as the team got in touch with Kartik to turn showstopper for this fashion show which has more of welfare sentiments attached to it, he gave his nod,” said the source.

Kartik Aaryan was more than happy to collaborate for this special project. This will be the first time Kartik will get back to work after the lockdown. This is really great of the actor to step forward even amidst the pandemic for this special event which always empowers girl child.

Kartik Aaryan has earlier walked for Manish Malhotra twice and even walked once with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Also Read: 5 Years of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 - Sunny Singh shares a carousel of pictures from the shoot of the film

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vishal Bhardwaj brings the mystery of Agatha…

Hema Malini records two songs for Durga…

Rumours about Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain…

"It's going to be a temple wedding" - Aditya…

Mallika Sherawat reveals she lost 20-30…

Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'cruz to star in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification