Kapil Sharma wins legal case: Court dismisses petition against comedian’s show

Gwalior High Court dismisses petition claiming his show aired offensive content.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The Gwalior High Court has ruled in favour of comedian Kapil Sharma, dismissing a petition filed against him and the makers of his popular show, The Kapil Sharma Show. The petition, filed two years ago, alleged that the show contained objectionable content, including remarks deemed disrespectful to women and the judiciary.

Advocate Suresh Dhakad, the petitioner, took issue with a particular episode featuring a comedic courtroom scene. He argued that the portrayal of actors consuming alcohol and making suggestive remarks disrespected the court system. Dhakad sought legal action under Section 356/3 and urged authorities to file an FIR against Sharma and the show's producers.

However, the Gwalior High Court dismissed the petition, rejecting Dhakad's claims. The court also issued a caution to the petitioner, stating that the legal system should not be misused for personal publicity.

Coming to the professional front, Kapil is currently awaiting his show, The Great Indian Kapil Sharma. The show's trailer will be released tomorrow, March 23. Besides the Netflix show, Kapil will also be seen in Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon’s Crew. The comedy-heist, helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, is slated to release in theaters on March 29. 

Also Read: Sunil Pal calls out alleged vulgarity in Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show promo: “P**n quota khol rakha hain”

