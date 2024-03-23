Singer Lisa Mishra to make her acting debut in Call Me Bae; talks about working with Ananya Panday and Vir Das: “I am sure the series will become a favourite among all ages”

Singer-songwriter Lisa Mishra is expanding her territory from music to acting as she is all set to debut in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming web series Call Me Bae, slated for release later this year. Produced under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the OTT wing of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the show marks the beginning of a new chapter in Lisa’s career in addition to her success as a renowned musician. The series also stars Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Mini Mathur.

With Call Me Bae, Lisa showcases her versatility and talent beyond the music realm. Her portrayal in the series promises to add depth and charm to the storyline, drawing viewers into a world of romance, drama, and humour. Expressing her excitement about taking on this noteworthy project, Lisa Mishra exudes, “‘Call Me Bae’ marks my first project as an actor, and I am so grateful it is with a director as welcoming and hardworking as Collin. He really supported me throughout as a newcomer acting opposite so many well-trained artists. In many ways I feel close to my character in the show, especially the grit and humanity she brings to the story. After a point, I couldn’t tell where she ended and I began - and that is clearly a credit to the excellent writing and storytelling of Ishita Moitra.”

“Ananya really shines in her role as Bae, and once people see what she’s added to the role I am sure the series will become a favourite among all ages. Additionally, the scenes I shared with Vir truly pushed me as a performer and I think audiences will really enjoy our arc.”, she adds.

The logline reads, "Downsized from heiress to hustler, Bae discovers that her most valuable assets aren’t her diamonds, but her street smarts and style. Broke but refusing to be broken, she navigates the newsrooms of Mumbai, finding beaus, behens, and her better self." Directed by Collin D'Cunha, the series is written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair and created by Ishita Moitra.

Along with taking on her first acting project, Mishra simultaneously continues to mesmerize her audiences with the release of her debut music album this year titled Sorry I’m Late. The album is a reflection of her own life experiences, and truly captures the myriad emotions of the female experience, delving into themes of loss, heartbreak, loneliness, anger, and redemption. With two very distinct songs from the album already captivating her listeners – ‘Aadat’ and ‘Saza’, Mishra sets the stage for a musical experience filled with emotion and creativity with the rest of her album soon to be unveiled.

