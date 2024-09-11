comscore
Kapil Sharma announces premiere of season 2 of The Great Indian Kapil Show on September 21

Kapil Sharma announces premiere of season 2 of The Great Indian Kapil Show on September 21

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Kapil Sharma and the gang are back with the S2 of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix! This time around, they promise to make it so hilarious that every Shanivaar (Saturday) will turn into a Funnyvaar (A funny Saturday). What an idea! Starting 21 September, buckle up for a laughter ride with all new episodes featuring some of the biggest celebrities.

The previous season saw 13 weeks of hilarity featuring several bigwigs and this time around S2 will unfold even more laughs, more madness, and way more fun with Kapil, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Rajiv Thakur in action!

The teaser is simply the tip of the iceberg! Kapil and gang are all set to bring the house down once again, every Saturday, starting 21 September.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma set for his big screen comeback with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2; Reports

