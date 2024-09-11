Kapil Sharma announces premiere of season 2 of The Great Indian Kapil Show on September 21

Kapil Sharma and the gang are back with the S2 of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix! This time around, they promise to make it so hilarious that every Shanivaar (Saturday) will turn into a Funnyvaar (A funny Saturday). What an idea! Starting 21 September, buckle up for a laughter ride with all new episodes featuring some of the biggest celebrities.

The previous season saw 13 weeks of hilarity featuring several bigwigs and this time around S2 will unfold even more laughs, more madness, and way more fun with Kapil, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh and Rajiv Thakur in action!

Fun se aapke Shanivaar ko Funnyvaar banane hum aa rahe hai 21st Feptember se????????????

Get ready to watch The Great Indian Kapil Show har Shanivaar Funnyvaar sirf Netflix par!#TheGreatIndianKapilShowOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/XvHddGbZPr — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 11, 2024

The teaser is simply the tip of the iceberg! Kapil and gang are all set to bring the house down once again, every Saturday, starting 21 September.

