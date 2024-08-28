Kapil Sharma, the renowned comedian and television host, is all set to make his much-anticipated return to the big screen with the sequel to his 2015 hit comedy, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. The original film, which marked Kapil’s acting debut, was a sleeper hit, garnering Rs 43 crore in India and solidifying his presence in Bollywood. Fans of the comedian have been eagerly waiting for his return to the cinematic space, and now, their wait is almost over.

Kapil Sharma set for his big screen comeback with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2; Reports

The sequel Is in the works

According to sources close to the project, Kapil Sharma has signed on the dotted line for Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. The sequel will continue the comedic journey that Kapil's character embarked on in the first film. "After experimenting with various genres, Kapil is excited to return to his roots in comedy," revealed a source. The project is expected to begin filming towards the end of this year.

New Director, same classic touch

While the first film was directed by the iconic duo Abbas Mustan, the sequel will be helmed by Anukalp Goswami, one of the key writers from the original movie. However, Abbas Mustan will remain involved in the project as creative supervisors, ensuring that the sequel retains the humor and charm that made the first film a hit. "Anukalp has crafted a script that Kapil loved, and Abbas Mustan will bring their expertise to the narrative," the source added.

Casting underway for female leads

Just like its predecessor, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 will feature multiple female leads. The casting process is currently underway, with the filmmakers seeking to assemble a dynamic ensemble cast that complements Kapil’s comedic style. "The film will be a caper, with Kapil’s character once again at the center of a comedic conflict involving multiple women," the source concluded.

