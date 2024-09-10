Bollywood fans are eagerly awaiting the release of War 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2019 hit film War. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, this action-packed film stars Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR. In recent developments, it has been reported that Hrithik and Kiara will be shooting a dreamy romantic number in Italy this September.

Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani to shoot romantic track for War 2 in Venice, Lake Como: Report

According to a report by Mid-Day, the production team has zeroed in on popular scenic locations such as Venice, Lake Como, and Tuscany. Additionally, the filmmakers have discovered lesser-known, untapped spots to add a unique charm to the track. The Italy schedule is set to begin on September 18 and will continue for 15 days, with the romantic track being shot in the first six days.

Lavish Production for a Glamorous Pair

A source revealed to Mid-Day: "Considering Hrithik and Kiara are two of the hottest actors in Bollywood today, the director wants the video to do justice to their glamour. The romantic track, composed by Pritam, is being mounted on a lavish scale and will be shot in exotic locales such as Venice, Tuscany, Lake Como, Naples, Amalfi Coast, and the Sorrento Peninsula."

The song, which promises to be a visual treat, is expected to capture the romantic and scenic beauty of Italy. Following the song's completion, the team will move on to shoot a high-octane action sequence and some dramatic scenes before returning to India in early October.

Tight Security Measures to Maintain Secrecy

The production team has reportedly hired local Italian security to ensure the secrecy of the shoot. "An army of local Italian security has been hired to comb these locations before the team’s arrival. They will also be part of the shoot to ensure that no images make their way online," the source added.

War 2: An Action-Packed Showdown Between Hrithik and Jr NTR

War 2 is expected to hit cinemas worldwide in 2025. While much of the plot remains under wraps, it has been confirmed that Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will engage in a dance-off, a major highlight of the film. Fans are excited to witness two of the industry's best dancers share the screen in a song composed by Pritam.

A source previously told Bollywood Hungama: “It’s going to be Hrithik vs Jr NTR in War 2, but the makers smartly and organically have come up with a situation where the two male leads will be seen dancing to a catchy song. Both Hrithik and Jr NTR are known for their exceptional dance moves, and their number is expected to be as iconic as ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar’ meeting ‘Naatu Naatu.’”

