With film productions halted since March amid nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, several production houses are facing losses since the schedules were abruptly ended. Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi, in which she is essaying the role of Jayalalithaa, has reportedly incurred Rs. 5 crores loss so far due to the lockdown.

The reports have stated that the 45-day schedule was supposed to kick off on March 10. The makers have constructed the Parliament House at the Ramakrishna Cine Studios in Hyderabad. They were to wrap up the shooting in mid-April followed by the Chennai schedule. Shaailesh Singh, the producer, reveals that they will have to wrap up the shooting before the monsoon arrives or the elaborate sets will be destroyed. He said that reconstructing it would be an expensive affair.

The makers are also worried that the two elaborate sets that were built in Hyderabad and Chennai may get destroyed once it starts raining. Vishnu Vardhan Induri, the producer of the film, revealed that they called off Hyderabad shoot amid lockdown. He further said that they had recreated Mount Road at the AVM Studio in Chennai and was supposed to do patchwork shoot there. He revealed that about 40 percent of the film is yet to be filmed!

Shaailesh Singh further said that they were unable to shoot in Hyderabad for a single day amid lockdown but paid the studio already. He states that even if they get a 10-day window, they will wrap up outdoor portions.

Based on the story of legendary actor turned politician, the trilingual film is being directed by Vijay and also stars Arvind Swamy. Produced by Vishnu Vardhan Iduri and Shaailesh R Singh and directed by Vijay, Thalaivi is scheduled to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 26th June, 2020.

