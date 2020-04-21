Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.04.2020 | 5:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Kangana Ranaut contributes Rs. 10 lakhs towards Film Employees Federation of South India and daily wage workers of Thalaivi

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Before the lockdown, Kangana Ranaut was working on wrapping up the shooting of Thalaivi, in which she will play Tamil Nadu's former CM, Amma Dr. J. Jayalalithaa. The film is being directed by Vijay and will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Kangana Ranaut contributes Rs. 10 lakhs towards Film Employees Federation of South India and daily wage workers of Thalaivi

However, since due to COVID 19 and subsequent lockdown, all shoots are on a standstill. In this difficult time, the actor has stepped up to help the film federation employees and daily-wage staff associated with the film. Ms. Kangana Ranaut has come forward to donate Rs 5 Lakhs towards Film Employees Federation of South India's (FEFSI UNION) COVID 19 Relief Funds, and also Rs. 5 Lakhs for the daily wage workers of the film Thalaivi, which will be credited in individual accounts.

Kangana Ranaut is the latest celebrity to contribute to FEFSI.

ALSO READ: Kubbra Sait, Reema Kagti on Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s Twitter ouster

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Aamir Khan and Shahid Kapoor urge Covid-19…

John Abraham reveals why he chose not to…

Ajay Devgn urges Coronavirus survivors to…

Hrithik Roshan urges coronavirus survivors…

Laxmmi Bomb director Raghava Lawrence…

Karan Johar and Dharma family extend their…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification