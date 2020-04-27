Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.04.2020 | 11:19 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon starrer to be titled as Second Innings

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon starrer to be titled as Second Innings

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon were absolutely adored for their fun and quirky chemistry in Bareilly Ki Barfi. The duo’s comic timing was lauded by the audiences and critics alike and they are all set to star in another venture directed by Abhishek Jain. Even though the project has been delayed due to the infamous Coronavirus, it looks like the team has made a good albeit small progress. The makers have finally settled for a title for their upcoming film which will also star Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia.

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon starrer to be titled as Second Innings

Director Abhishek Jain confirmed that the film will be titled as Second Innings as it perfectly fits their story. Revolving around a couple that decides to adopt parents to fill the void in their lives, this comedy will tackle another social issue. Abhishek further explained that they were supposed to begin filming in March in Delhi, but the makers are now waiting for normalcy to return so that they can go ahead with their schedule.

We can’t wait to see what fun Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon have in store for us with this unconventional script.

Also Read: Couple Goals: Rajkummar Rao gives ladylove Patralekha a haircut amid the lockdown

More Pages: Second Innings Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Karan Johar apologises profusely for showing…

Priyamani says there is no point in doing…

Ajay Devgn releases song ‘Thahar Ja’ that…

Cinema halls start planning on safety…

Police complaint filed against Kangana…

Vicky Kaushal dismisses rumours of breaking…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification