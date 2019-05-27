Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel takes a jibe at Kiara Advani’s next film Indoo Ki Jawani, calls Bollywood sexist

Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel are known for their upfront views. These days it’s her sister Rangoli who has been taking a jibe at industry folks on social media. Kangana’s sister is pretty active on Twitter and this time, she has thrashed Bollywood for being sexist after Kiara Advani announced her next film, Indoo Ki Jawani.

Kiara Advani, on Monday morning, announced that she will be leading the film Indoo Ki Jawani which will go on floor in September 2019. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Bengali writer-filmmaker Abir Sengupta. It will be produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani and co-produced by Niranjan Iyengar and Ryan Stephen.

After the announcement, Rangoli Chandel said that Bollywood, on one hand, talks about women empowerment and on other hand present women like toys. She wrote, “How can a film be called Indu ki Jawani? On one hand we talk about woman empowerment and on other hand, we present them like toys …if censor approves this then its a slap on our faces and our future girl children will forever be ashamed of us that we women didn’t stand for ourselevs or them …Sexist bollywood how do you look your daughters in the eye after making such sexist films #shame.”

Just a day ago, Rangoli Chandel took potshots at Karan Johar and alleged that he makes his artists sleep with other people. She wrote, “Karan not only takes huge percentage of every artist earnings who he launches or works with and sends to Matrix bt also tells them what to wear and who to sleep with, percentage I understand lot of Hollywood production houses do that but always forcing actors to patch up & break up based on his brand propaganda requirements will nt b acceptable by any self respecting individual career gaya bhad mein peace f mind is more imp khud ki nazron mein he gir jaoge toh duniya mein 4 paise toh kama loge magar sahi mayane mein kuch ban nahin paoge ????.”

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel ALLEGES Karan Johar tells actors ‘whom to sleep with’

More Pages: Indoo Ki Jawani Box Office Collection